Markets Weekly Outlook - NFP, CPI, and Japan’s high-stakes election

Smaller companies also saw a boost, with the Russell 2000 index jumping 3.3%, suggesting that market participants are starting to move money into different parts of the economy.

Earnings reports from other sectors showed a mix of big wins and heavy losses.

Roblox shares climbed 11% due to strong future projections, while Molina Healthcare crashed 25% after predicting much lower profits than expected. Overall, corporate health remains strong; about 80% of companies that have reported their results so far have beaten analyst expectations, which is significantly higher than the usual average.

The week also brought two uneventful central bank meetings with both the ECB and BoE holding rates steady. The BoE did survive a close 5-4 vote though, while the ECB battles Euro strength which could prove to be a surprise headache moving forward.

On the FX front, on Friday the US dollar dropped slightly from its highest value in two weeks. This happened because market participants felt more comfortable buying riskier assets again, moving away from the "safe" dollar after a rough week of worrying about high spending in the tech industry.

Even with this daily drop, the dollar is still finishing the week stronger overall, partly because new data shows that American consumers are feeling a bit more confident about the economy.

The Japanese yen had a particularly bad week, marking its worst performance since last October. Traders are nervous about a national election happening this Sunday in Japan, which could change how their economy is managed. Currently, the dollar is trading at about 156.98 yen.

Meanwhile, other major currencies like the Euro and the British Pound also gained some value back on Friday after losing ground earlier in the week.

In the world of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin had a wild ride; it jumped over 8% on Friday to reach about $68,613, recovering from a massive crash earlier in the week that saw it hit its lowest price since late 2024.

Commodities saw a big Friday as well as gold prices bounced back and were on track to end the week with overall gains. This recovery was driven by market participants looking for deals after a previous price drop, as well as a slightly weaker US dollar, which makes gold cheaper to buy.

There is also ongoing concern about diplomatic talks between the US and Iran taking place in Oman, which keeps markets interested in gold as a safety net.

By the afternoon, the price of gold rose nearly 4% to reach about $4,955 per ounce. This big jump helped the metal recover from a very volatile morning and a sharp loss on Thursday. Overall, gold is ending the week about 2% higher.

Meanwhile, silver also began to recover after its price had fallen to its lowest point in a month and a half.