Beyond the Rate Hold: Examining the ECB's path forward amidst Euro strength

The Euro has been enjoying an amazing run of late as market participants opt for the stability present in Frankfurt during a period of uncertainty. The euro has jumped more than 13% against the dollar in the last 12 months and 7% against a basket of currencies made up of the eurozone’s trading partners.

A strong Euro relative to the US Dollar acts as a double-edged sword for the Eurozone economy. On one hand, it significantly reduces the cost of imports, particularly energy and raw materials often priced in dollars which helps keep inflation low and increases the purchasing power of European consumers.

On the other hand, it makes European exports more expensive and less competitive in global markets, potentially hurting manufacturing hubs like Germany. For the ECB, a persistent rise in the Euro can be a concern; if the currency becomes too strong, it may suppress inflation so much that it falls below their 2% target, potentially slowing down economic growth.

The concern for analysts heading into today's meeting was that the strong Euro may give the ECB a serious headache moving forward. So the question was always going to be, what will Christine Lagarde have to say?