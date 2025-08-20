Markets Today: UK Inflation Hits 18-Month Highs, RBNZ Deliver Dovish Rate Cut, Tech Stocks Drag Indices Lower

Most Read: Gold (XAU/USD) Hovers at $3350/oz, Russia-Ukraine Developments in Focus

Global stocks took a break after a record run, as a big drop in major tech companies pulled markets down. Futures suggest more losses ahead.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index (excluding Japan) fell over 1%, Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.7%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index lost 1.3%.

Big names like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and SoftBank were among the biggest losers.

Market participants pulled back from tech stocks, which have been leading the market, worried that the rally since April has gone too far, too fast.