Markets Today: Tariffs and Earnings Drive Markets as the FTSE 100 Trades Above 9000

European markets are expected to remain cautious, with attention on earnings from companies like SAP and UniCredit. Futures for the EUROSTOXX 50 and DAX dropped 0.5%, while FTSE futures fell 0.3%.

As the August 1 tariff deadline approaches, investors are hoping strong earnings from major US and European companies will support the markets. They’ll closely examine quarterly results to see how trade uncertainty has affected profits and consumer demand.

A key focus will be on how much the euro’s 9% rise in the April-June quarter has impacted profits in Europe’s export-driven economy. So far this year, the euro has risen 13% as investors moved away from US assets due to President Trump’s unpredictable trade policies.

SAP previously estimated that every 1 cent increase in the euro could reduce its annual revenue by 30 million euros. The euro is now at 1.1688, up from 1.1329 in April.

Earnings from luxury brand LVMH and drugmaker Roche are also in the spotlight this week.