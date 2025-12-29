Markets Today: Silver Slides 4.5%, Gold Down 1.5% as 2025 Winds Down as Trump Eyes Russia/Ukraine Peace Deal

Most Read: Santa Claus Rally Strategy: How to Trade the S&P 500's Most Reliable Seasonal Pattern

Japan's Nikkei index fell 0.44% on Monday, ending a two-day winning streak. This decline was driven by weak technology stocks, such as Advantest and Tokyo Electron, which followed a negative trend from Wall Street.

The market also slipped because several large companies traded "ex-dividend," causing their share prices to adjust downward naturally. While rubber manufacturers were the worst performers of the day, the broader Topix index managed to inch up 0.1%.

This small gain was helped by banking stocks, including Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho, which rose after reports suggested the Bank of Japan is considering further interest rate hikes.

Globally, markets remained steady near recent record highs following a strong rally last week.