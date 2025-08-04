Markets Today: Shares Rebound on US Rate Cut Bets, FTSE 100 Eyes Gains

Asian markets got a boost on Monday as hopes for lower interest rates eased worries about the US economy, though doubts about the long-term reliability of US policies lingered.

Wall Street dropped on Friday due to higher US unemployment and slower job growth, increasing hopes for a Fed rate cut to help the economy. While the weak data raised concerns about stock prices, it also strengthened belief that the Fed might step in to keep the recovery going after three months of rising stocks, fueled by confidence in the economy handling President Trump's tariffs.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index (excluding Japan) rose 0.7%, helped by a 1.1% jump in South Korean stocks.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.4%, partly due to the yen strengthening on Friday, while Chinese blue-chip stocks stayed unchanged.