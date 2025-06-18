Markets Today: Oil Retreats, UK Inflation Falls, FTSE 100 Holds the High Ground Ahead of the FOMC Meeting

European stocks showed little movement overall, with the STOXX index staying flat. Meanwhile, the UK's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX both edged up by 0.2%.

Oil prices have eased slightly this morning but overall concerns remain that the US may get more involved in the Iran-Israel conflict. This morning, we heard comments from the Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, who said: If we come to the conclusion that the United States is directly involved in attacks on Iran, we will start responding to the US. Remarks by Donald Trump are completely unwarranted and very hostile, we cannot ignore them, we will put it in our calculations and assessments.

This will keep markets on edge as the European session progresses.

U.S. stock futures showed little movement, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures both rising about 0.2%.

In currency markets, the dollar held onto most of its recent gains, supported by the U.S. being an energy exporter.

The euro struggled to recover from Tuesday’s 0.7% drop, trading at 1.1535. The British pound rose 0.2% to 1.3458 after falling 1.1% the day before, while the yen also edged up 0.2% to 1.4498/USD.

Currency Power Balance