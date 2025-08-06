Markets Today: Japans Nominal Wage Hits Four-Month High, European Shares Advance, DAX Back at Crucial 24000 Level

European stocks continued to rise on Wednesday as investors took advantage of recent market dips, ignoring new U.S. tariff threats and mixed corporate earnings.

The STOXX 600 index gained 0.3% by 0713 GMT, marking its third straight day of gains after hitting a five-week low on Friday. Germany's DAX rose 0.5%, and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.4%.

Commerzbank shares went up nearly 1% after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profits and improving its full-year outlook. Siemens Energy shares also rose 1.2% after saying it expects to meet the high end of its 2025 growth targets.

However, European healthcare stocks fell 0.7%, dragged down by a 1.3% drop in Novo Nordisk shares. The Danish drugmaker, known for Wegovy, kept its full-year outlook unchanged after cutting its 2025 sales forecast last week, which wiped out nearly $95 billion in market value. The company now plans to reduce costs.

On the FX front, the dollar index (DXY) rose 0.1% to 98.785 against a basket of currencies, still below Friday's high of 100.25 before the jobs report. It was also up 0.1% against the yen at 147.78, while the euro stayed flat at $1.1577. The British pound dipped 0.1% to $1.329. Meanwhile, the Australian and New Zealand dollars both gained 0.3%, reaching $0.64895 and $0.59181, respectively.

Currency Power Balance