Nikkei 225 Technical: Start of new bullish impulsive up move as Japan’s wages tick higher

Japan’s nominal wages continued to increase steadily, as they rose by 2.5% y/y in June, the fastest pace in four months (see Fig. 1).

When adjusted for inflation, real wages declined by 1.3% but the contraction is less than May’s decline of 2.6% which suggests June’s increase in nominal wages is catching up with the rise of core-core CPI inflation rate in Japan.

In addition, major Japanese firms agreed to wage hikes averaging over 5% during this year’s spring negotiations, which in turn is likely to push up the growth of real wages back into positive territory in the next wage dataset release in the July-August period.

A sustained rise in wage growth could boost consumer confidence, potentially creating a positive feedback loop that lifts Japanese equities and reinforces the medium-term bullish trend of the Nikkei 225.