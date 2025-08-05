Markets Today: Global Shares Recovery Continues, Tariff Implementation, FTSE 100 Hovers Near All-Time Highs

Traders are now expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates after last Friday's weak jobs report. That report had caused stocks to fall and bond prices to rise sharply. Since hitting lows in April, stocks have bounced back as people feel more confident that U.S. companies can handle tariffs and the economy might avoid a recession.

In Japan, demand for 10-year government bonds was weaker during an auction on Tuesday. This came after the poor U.S. jobs data increased expectations of an early Fed rate cut, which pushed bond yields lower. The 10-year bond yield dropped 4 basis points to 1.465% after the auction.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index rose 0.4%, and the Shanghai Composite Index went up 0.6%. Vietnam's stock index jumped 2.4%, hitting a new record high.

Data from Asia's two largest economies showed strong performance in their service sectors. In Japan, the services PMI (a measure of business activity) increased to 53.6 in July from 51.7 in June, marking the fastest growth since February. Meanwhile, China's services sector grew at its quickest pace in over a year last month.