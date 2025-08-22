Markets Today: German Economy Shrinks, Japan Inflation Hits 8-Month Low. All Eyes on Jackson Hole and Fed Chair Powell

European stocks edged higher on Friday, with the STOXX 600 index up 0.2%, heading for its third straight weekly gain. Most regional markets were also positive, including Germany's DAX, which rose 0.1% after a slow start.

The European Union announced plans to push for reduced U.S. tariffs on certain sectors, including retroactive lower tariffs on car exports from August 1, and continued efforts for preferential tariffs on wine and spirits. This helped boost automobile stocks by 0.6%.

UBS maintained a "neutral" stance on eurozone equities, citing short-term economic uncertainty, and cut its earnings growth forecast for the region this year to -3% from 0%. Despite this, European companies are expected to report 4.6% earnings growth for Q2, down from the 9.1% initially forecast before U.S. tariffs were announced in February.

In the chemicals sector, AkzoNobel shares jumped 5.2% after activist investor Cevian Capital acquired a 3% stake. Standard Chartered shares rose 3.5% following a favorable ruling from the U.S. Department of Justice in a long-standing civil case.

Defence companies Renk Group and Hensoldt saw gains of 1.7% and 3.3%, respectively, after Citigroup upgraded their ratings from "sell" to "neutral."

On the FX front, The euro and the British pound hit their lowest levels since early August, both down 0.1%, with the euro at $1.1597 and the pound at $1.3408.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which tracks the U.S. dollar against six major currencies, rose 0.1% to 98.71, heading for a 0.9% weekly gain and breaking a two-week losing streak. Elsewhere, the Japanese yen weakened to 148.56 per dollar, set for a 0.9% drop this week.

