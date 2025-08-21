Markets Today: Euro PMI Hits 15-Month High, FTSE 100 Retreats From Fresh All-Time Highs, US PMI and Jackson Hole in Focus

The HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI rose to 51.1 in August 2025, up from 50.9 in July, surprising markets that expected a drop to 50.7. This marks the fastest growth in the Eurozone's private sector since May last year, based on a flash estimate. Growth was driven by the services sector expanding for the third month in a row (50.7 vs 51) and an unexpected recovery in manufacturing (50.5 vs 49.8), the first in over three years.

New orders increased for the first time in 14 months, even though export orders declined. This rise in demand led businesses to hire more staff for the sixth consecutive month. However, input costs rose to a five-month high, prompting companies to raise their prices at the fastest rate in four months. Despite the positive numbers, business confidence dropped for the second month due to concerns about U.S. tariffs and economic challenges in the Eurozone.

Overall, the PMI suggests the economy isn’t being hit too hard by the trade war right now. With a trade deal in place, there’s a chance for economic growth to pick up as uncertainty fades. However, there are still plenty of risks to watch out for in the future.