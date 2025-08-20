Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Outlook: Mixed Signals as Bearish Potential Grows, $108600 May Hold the Key

According to Glassnode On-Chain data, Bitcoin's price went up to over $124,000, but it has since dropped by almost 10%. This is because not enough new money is being invested. Investors seem to think the price is too high and are less willing to buy now compared to previous times when the price hit a new record.

When we compare the current rate of capital inflows to the previous ATH breakouts, the realized cap has increased by a substantially smaller percentage than it did during the March and December ATHs in 2024. The initial $100k breakout in late-2024 saw the realized cap rate of increase hitting +13% per month, whilst the current environment peaked at a far more modest +6%/month.

This is a clear sign that investor appetite is clearly lighter at this stage.