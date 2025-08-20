WTI Oil Eyes a Bullish Bounce but Bearish Pressure Remains in Play

Oil prices have been holding out hope of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal.

On Tuesday, Trump said the U.S. might offer air support as part of a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The day before, he mentioned plans to set up a meeting between Putin and Ukraine's President Zelenskiy, followed by a three-way summit with all three leaders. However, Russia has not confirmed its participation in talks with Zelenskiy.

As things stand, a quick deal seems unlikely given that according to reports, if Ukraine is to give up territory, this will need to happen via a public vote.

At present Oil prices may also be finding support from flooding at a large U.S. refinery. BP announced on Tuesday that its Whiting, Indiana refinery, which processes 440,000 barrels per day, was impacted by flooding caused by a severe thunderstorm. This could reduce crude demand at the refinery, which is an important fuel supplier for the Midwest.

Moving forward, EIA data will be key later in the day with any updates on the Russia-Ukraine peace deal may also stoke some volatility.