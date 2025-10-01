Markets Today: Euro Area Inflation Ticks Up, Gold Eyes $3900/oz, DAX Breaches Confluence Level & US Government Shutdown in Focus

Most Read: AUD/USD Forecast: Are Fresh Highs Incoming After RBA Rate Hold?

Japanese stocks experienced a widespread sell-off on Wednesday as investors chose to cash in profits following the market's recent strong rally, marking the beginning of the second half of the fiscal year.

The main Nikkei index fell by 0.85%, closing at its lowest point since September 11, and marking its fourth straight session of losses. The broader Topix index also lost 1.37%. This decline followed a spectacular September for the Nikkei, which gained 5.2% and hit a record high, largely driven by chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron which soared 27.6% last month.

However, Tokyo Electron's shares fell 2.09% on the day, and tech investor SoftBank Group lost 2.38%, becoming the biggest downward drags on the Nikkei. Almost all sectors on the Tokyo Stock Exchange declined, with bank stocks performing the worst; major lenders like Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group saw significant losses.

This market caution came as the US government began to shut down after Congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump failed to agree on health-care spending.

President Trump escalated the situation by suggesting he might permanently fire "a lot" of federal workers.

Investor attention is now completely focused on the shutdown, which creates uncertainty for the world's largest economy and threatens to delay key economic reports the Federal Reserve needs to determine its path for interest rate cuts. This uncertainty arises despite the S&P 500 recently rebounding from its April lows to record its strongest September in over 15 years, a rally fueled by excitement over artificial intelligence and the expectation of lower interest rates.