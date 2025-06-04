Markets Today: Euro Area Business Growth Stalls, DAX Eyes ATH, BoC Decision Next

South Korea's KOSPI index rose over 2%, reaching its highest level since August 2024. This also pushed the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares (excluding Japan) up by nearly 1%.

In Japan, the Nikkei index gained 0.8%, while Taiwan's stock market jumped 2%, following a boost in U.S. stocks on Tuesday thanks to AI giant Nvidia.

Toyota's shares dropped by up to 13%, the biggest fall in nine months, after announcing a privatization deal. Investors and analysts criticized the plan, saying it undervalues the company.

On Wednesday, the dollar rose slightly by 0.18% against the yen, reaching 144.225. The euro stayed steady at $1.1368.

The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against six major currencies, was at 99.31, close to its six-week low of 98.58 from Monday. So far this year, the index has dropped 8.5%.