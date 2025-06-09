Markets Today: Easing US-China Tensions Could Set Stage for Risk-On Sentiment, DAX Eyes Support

At a yet-to-be-revealed location in London, both sides will work to revive a preliminary deal made last month in Geneva. That agreement had temporarily eased tensions and brought some relief to investors, who have been dealing with months of tariff announcements from President Donald Trump since his return to office in January.

Given that further talks are scheduled today between the US and China, Asian stocks went up, with Chinese shares in Hong Kong climbing 1.1% and nearing a bull market, a 20% rise from a recent low.

Overall sentiment does remain fragile and the lackluster data out of China this morning could keep growth worries firmly in the mind of market participants. This could for the time being, overshadow the growing optimism we are seeing. Positive US-China trade talks could go some way to mitigating these concerns and need to be monitored closely.

A major index for emerging market stocks also rose 0.7%, heading for its highest level since February 2022.

The dollar fell against all major Group-of-10 currencies.

