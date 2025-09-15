Markets Today: China Industrial Production Slows, Gold Steady, FTSE 100 Eyes Support

Most Read: Markets Weekly Outlook - S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Jones on a Tear as Fed Rate Cut Looms

Asian stock markets rose, following a global trend, as investors expect the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates soon.

Even with disappointing economic news from China—where business activity slowed and investment fell sharply for the second month in a row.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index, a measure of stocks across Asia, climbed 0.2% to surpass its previous record set in February 2021. Meanwhile, a global stock index held steady after hitting its own record high on Friday.

Due to a holiday in Japan, there was no trading of US government bonds (Treasuries) in Asia.

Nikkei futures stood at 44520 just below the cash close of 44768 after last weeks 4% gain.

South Korea's stock market went up by 0.4% to reach another record high after the government decided not to increase taxes on stock investments.

Chinese stocks performed well, with major companies up by 0.5% and Hong Kong's stock index up by 0.2%. This was driven by investors betting on Chinese technology companies, likely because of ongoing trade discussions between China and the U.S.

Top officials from the U.S. and China began trade talks in Madrid on Sunday and will continue them today. President Trump mentioned he is still in negotiations about the deadline for the Chinese app TikTok to sell its U.S. operations.