Markets Today: Asian Shares on Course for Best Week Since June, Gold Futures Hit Record High on Tariffs, FTSE Eyes Gains

Asian stocks climbed, driven by gains in Japanese shares, as easing trade tensions with the US and strong tech earnings boosted confidence.

In the Asian session the MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4%, marking its fifth straight day of gains. Japan's Nikkei-225 jumped 2.2% after news that the US agreed to stop stacking universal tariffs and reduce car taxes. SoftBank and Sony shares also rose following positive earnings.

This has put Asian shares on course for their best week since June, helped by hopes of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut, despite ongoing tariff concerns.