Markets rise on a potential Ceasefire in Ukraine – Market wrap for the North American session - August 13

OrganisationG7,G8,G20_International_Flags
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

14 August 2025 at 00:10 UTC

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for August 13.

Ceasefire talks between the EU and Ukraine, with Trump reportedly on the call, have edged closer to a deal—though the compromise would require Ukraine to cede land, keeping the agreement politically sensitive and far from certain.

More Fed speak today on the tariff impact, with Goolsbee noting there is room for rate cuts but stressing the need for data dependence before making any move. Markets took the comment in stride, with little shift in rate expectations.

The Nasdaq pushed to fresh all-time highs near 23,986 on CFDs, while the S&P touched 6,484, before both eased off their peaks as traders booked gains into the close. Despite the pullback, sentiment in tech remains firm.

Crypto had another explosive session, with Ethereum touching $4,700—currently less than $100 shy of its record high—sparking a broad rally across Bitcoin and altcoins as momentum traders piled in.

Daily Cross-Asset performance

Screenshot 2025-08-13 at 7.47.36 PM
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, August 13, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Cryptos once again demarcated themselves from the rest of other assets.

The Dow Jones did also mark another strong session.

A picture of today's performance for major currencies

Screenshot 2025-08-13 at 7.45.30 PM
Currency Performance, August 13 – Source: OANDA Labs

Today was another round of USD weakness profiting largely to the GBP and once again, dragging the Loonie down.

A look at Economic data releasing in tonight and tomorrow's sessions

Screenshot 2025-08-13 at 1.57.11 PM
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar.

Tomorrow's session is absolutely packed, but also don't forget the Australian Employment data at 21:30, coming up very soon.

Tomorrow will see GDP releases for the UK (2:00 AM), Eurozone (5:00) and later in the evening Japan (19:50).

the NA session wil focus mostly on the PPI, expected at 0.2% for both the Core and the headline, taking the y/y figure to 2.5% (headline) and 2.9% (core)


Safe Trades!

