Markets rise on a potential Ceasefire in Ukraine – Market wrap for the North American session - August 13

Ceasefire talks between the EU and Ukraine, with Trump reportedly on the call, have edged closer to a deal—though the compromise would require Ukraine to cede land, keeping the agreement politically sensitive and far from certain.

More Fed speak today on the tariff impact, with Goolsbee noting there is room for rate cuts but stressing the need for data dependence before making any move. Markets took the comment in stride, with little shift in rate expectations.

The Nasdaq pushed to fresh all-time highs near 23,986 on CFDs, while the S&P touched 6,484, before both eased off their peaks as traders booked gains into the close. Despite the pullback, sentiment in tech remains firm.

Crypto had another explosive session, with Ethereum touching $4,700—currently less than $100 shy of its record high—sparking a broad rally across Bitcoin and altcoins as momentum traders piled in.