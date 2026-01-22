Are we back to normal? – North American session Market wrap for January 22

Oil also took a beating from much higher-than-expected inventories and somewhat calming fundamentals – the rhetoric regarding Iran is still quite passive-aggressive.

However, it is tough to predict whether anything will happen, as the Trump Admin still seems to be weighing the risks and rewards of an intervention.

Access to Internet was brought back but is severely controlled, while the Iranian population still suffers.

A wise trader once told me that when things go all around, and flows get chaotic, focus on whatever makes the most sense.

In this direction, it seems that the traders gravitated towards the Australian Dollar.

After yesterday's Labor data, the Aussie started a relentless run higher, further boosted by weakness in the US Dollar.

As the January 28 FOMC meeting isn't expected to provide much change in interest rates, Currency traders will question a potential RBA Hike, with any such move swiftly priced in – the rate decision is on February 3.