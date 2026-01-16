Confusion to close a volatile week – North American session Market wrap for January 16

This indicates that traders are unsure how to position themselves ahead of potential volatility over the weekend. Geopolitical events often occur on weekends, which keeps anxiety high for the Monday open and explains the focus on weekend risk.

Before this large rally, Gold would have been an obvious safe haven.

However, the Bullion closed down 0.70% today, while other metals saw drops of up to 4%.

US Treasuries surely were not bid today in expectation for this weekend risk (30Y US Bond down -0.50%)

The Dow Jones fell 0.2%, while the Russell 2000 rose as US credit spreads reached their lowest levels since 2007. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed flat.

Some analysts are warning about these ultra-low spreads, but no structural cracks are showing yet.