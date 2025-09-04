Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for September 5.

Today finally met the eternal weeks of waiting for this month's Non-Farm Payrolls release. And the report was not good.

You can access the details of the report right here.

Markets were preparing to a slowdown after a week of labor data pointing toward a slowdown in hiring and job openings, with rate cut expectations lifting risk-assets from the past week's tumble.

However, the harsh reality of tariffs hitting the market may now awaken a deeper fear of a longer-run economic stagnation for the US, as the FED may really have been a bit late to the curve to resume the sparse cutting cycle which delivered an initial cut a year prior.

Initially, all assets appreciated from the downbeat US Dollar, but as participants digested the numbers, US Equities tumbled and the gold/bonds duo got lifted higher.



All the daily moves have seen some form of profit-taking stop to them, but overall, the picture and tone really have changed since this morning.