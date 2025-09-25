Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for September 26

Today saw penultimate session of the United Nations General Assembly, where speeches from France and Israel captured attention, though the tone soured as several delegates walked out during Prime Minister Netanyahu’s address.

On the monetary front, Fed speak stayed in focus, with FED’s Barkin appearing twice, stressing that the key to consumer spending will hinge on whether “people lose their jobs or not,” while Governor Bowman, a dove, doubled down on her call for a more proactive, forward-looking Fed, pushing back against the risk of staying behind the curve.

On the data side, Canada finally surprised to the upside, with GDP rising 0.2% versus 0.1% expected—a rare beat after months of softening prints.

In the U.S., Core PCE landed exactly in line with forecasts (2.9% y/y), not a market mover in itself but another reminder that inflation hasn’t turned into the nightmare some feared despite tariff pressures.