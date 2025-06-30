Market Wrap for the North American Session - June 30

Log in to today’s North American session Recap for June 30, 2025





Month-end flows notably influenced the session, leading to another instance of US Dollar underperformance. Equity markets, while ending the month on a positive note, experienced significant volatility into the close, as major participants leveraged the typically higher liquidity around monthly settlement prices for portfolio rebalancing.

Global indices are now closing above their early 2025 highs, completing what has been a volatile yet ultimately successful month of June.

Commodities observed a mixed performance today. Oil and other energy products saw declines, while Gold staged a notable rally throughout the session, closing just above the key $3,300 mark.

The broader macroeconomic landscape remained relatively calm. However, renewed tensions have emerged in Iran, and we will provide further analysis should the situation escalate.