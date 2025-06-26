Market Wrap for the North American Session - June 26

Log in to today’s North American session Recap for June 26, 2025



Today was once again about broad US Dollar weakness, with all majors and indexes profiting from the flash sale.

US Indices are loving this with the S&P 500 coming real closing at its record highs!



The Dollar index broke new lows and pretty much all asset classes except for cryptocurrencies had a positive day – Cryptos seem to still be consolidating, waiting for news to breakout on any side.



The fact that Bitcoin is staying above the $100,000 mark still shows strength in the market, however crypto aficionados are still waiting for an ETH and altcoin rally.



In commodities, even despite de positive mood, gold is unchanged and trading above its $3,300 key pivot, Oil found some relief after consecutive correction days and most less commonly traded commodities are up on the session except for Orange Juice and Wheat.



Alternative precious metals are finding continuous demand with Palladium and Platinum performing well in the past few weeks, with both metals up more than 6% on the session, and even Silver and Copper appreciating beyond 1.5%.