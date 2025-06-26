Market Wrap for the North American Session - June 26

Log in to today’s North American session Recap for June 26, 2025
Today was once again about broad US Dollar weakness, with all majors and indexes profiting from the flash sale.
US Indices are loving this with the S&P 500 coming real closing at its record highs!
The Dollar index broke new lows and pretty much all asset classes except for cryptocurrencies had a positive day – Cryptos seem to still be consolidating, waiting for news to breakout on any side.
The fact that Bitcoin is staying above the $100,000 mark still shows strength in the market, however crypto aficionados are still waiting for an ETH and altcoin rally.
In commodities, even despite de positive mood, gold is unchanged and trading above its $3,300 key pivot, Oil found some relief after consecutive correction days and most less commonly traded commodities are up on the session except for Orange Juice and Wheat.
Alternative precious metals are finding continuous demand with Palladium and Platinum performing well in the past few weeks, with both metals up more than 6% on the session, and even Silver and Copper appreciating beyond 1.5%.
Daily Cross-Asset performance
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
All majors are leading the US Dollar today with the Canadian Dollar seeing newfound strength – It seems that tides are changing for the US's neighbour, as the Loonie was the leader without much changing on the geopolitical side – traders are preparing for the CAD GDP release tomorrow morning.
As a matter of fact, the Dollar Index just broke its 2025 lows and except for a very rough session today, the dollar found some relief throughout the end of the session with some position covering and mean reversion for tomorrow's data.
For the rest in majors, the Euro is the lagger though still up 0.33% against the Greenback – only the Mexican Peso is losing against its Northern neighbor, as the Banxico (Bank of Mexico) just cut their interest rates by 50 bps.
A look at Economic Data releasing in tonight and tomorrow's session
The overnight and tomorrow's sessions are promised to be full of releases, with the week having seen only a few key economic releases until now.
Key events comprise: Fed's Williams (very influent in the FED), Canadian GDP (exp unchanged), US Core PCE (exp + 0.1%) and later in the day markets will see the release of the US Bank Stress results (16:30), which might be a big mover if there's any bad surprise.
Also do not forget the Japanese CPI and unemployment data release tonight between 19:00 and 19:30.
Safe Trades!
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.