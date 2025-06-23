Market Wrap for the North American Session - June 23

Log in to today’s North American session Recap for June 23, 2025

Markets saw intense swings in sentiment and price action during today’s session. The Sunday evening open brought sharp gaps across multiple asset classes, including oil, equity indices, and major forex pairs.

The most significant development came again from the Middle East, as Iran launched a ballistic missile strike targeting the Al-Udeid U.S. military base in Qatar—the largest American base in the region. All missiles were reportedly intercepted by Qatari air defenses. Markets interpreted the move as a largely symbolic gesture rather than a serious escalation.

Initially, the attack triggered classic risk-off positioning, but sentiment quickly reversed as investors reassessed the limited impact. By the afternoon session, much of the early war-driven market reaction had been unwound.

The U.S. Dollar played a central role in the day’s volatility, gapping higher at the open. The Dollar Index (DXY) surged to 99.40 during the Asian session—levels not seen since the end of May—before retracing sharply to close near 98.40.