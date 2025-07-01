Market Wrap for the North American Session - July 1

Log in to today’s North American session Recap for July 1, 2025





Today marked a second consecutive session of subdued volumes and muted market moves in North America, as Canadian markets were closed for Canada Day. Expect similar conditions tomorrow, but volatility is likely to return on Thursday with the release of the highly anticipated Non-Farm Payrolls report at 8:30 A.M. ET (expected at 110K).

The session took a slightly upbeat turn following a surprise beat in U.S. economic data. The S&P ISM Manufacturing PMI printed at 49.0 vs. a 48.8 consensus, and a better-than-expected JOLTS report helped lift sentiment after a positive overnight session.

This triggered a rebalancing across U.S. indices—flows rotated into the Dow Jones, which closed up 1.06%, while the Nasdaq lagged, ending down 0.83%.

In Europe, inflation data came in broadly in line with expectations but failed to support equity markets, with most indices closing in the red ahead of the U.S. data boost.

Commodities finished mostly in positive territory. Oil remains range-bound but edged higher, while Gold posted a second consecutive +1% session—lifting broader industrial and precious metals along with it.