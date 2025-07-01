OANDA Group
Market Wrap for the North American Session - July 1

By  Elior Manier

1 July 2025 at 20:46 UTC

Log in to today’s North American session Recap for July 1, 2025


Today marked a second consecutive session of subdued volumes and muted market moves in North America, as Canadian markets were closed for Canada Day. Expect similar conditions tomorrow, but volatility is likely to return on Thursday with the release of the highly anticipated Non-Farm Payrolls report at 8:30 A.M. ET (expected at 110K).

The session took a slightly upbeat turn following a surprise beat in U.S. economic data. The S&P ISM Manufacturing PMI printed at 49.0 vs. a 48.8 consensus, and a better-than-expected JOLTS report helped lift sentiment after a positive overnight session.

This triggered a rebalancing across U.S. indicesflows rotated into the Dow Jones, which closed up 1.06%, while the Nasdaq lagged, ending down 0.83%.

In Europe, inflation data came in broadly in line with expectations but failed to support equity markets, with most indices closing in the red ahead of the U.S. data boost.

Commodities finished mostly in positive territory. Oil remains range-bound but edged higher, while Gold posted a second consecutive +1% session—lifting broader industrial and precious metals along with it.

Read More: Dow leads US Indices on strong Manufacturing PMI beat

Daily Cross-Asset performance

Cross-Asset Daily Performance, July 1, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Cryptocurrencies continue to trade in a choppy and indecisive range—volatility is present, but directional conviction is lacking in a market that typically thrives on trending momentum.

In the broader asset landscape, the Dow is leading the charge on the upside, extending its recent outperformance. On the flip side, Ether is giving back most of yesterday’s gains, currently sitting as the weakest among major assets.

A picture of today's performance for major currencies

Currency Performance, July 1 – Source: OANDA Labs

The range in forex moves has been muted with the JPY leading majors, the US Dollar rebounding from its 96.50 lows, key level marked in our latest Dollar Index Analysis after the beat on its economic data.

Forex flows profited from Canadian traders out of their posts to sell the Loonie today, leading to CADJPY being the most volatile pair of the day (-0.66%).

A look at Economic Data releasing in tonight and tomorrow's session

For all Market moving events, check the MarketPulse Economic Calendar

The overnight session will see the release of Australian Retail sales (+ 0.4% exp, - 0.1% previous) and the Eurozone Unemployment rate.

Except from a few Central Bankers in the early NA morning, we will get the release of US ADP Employment Data (private employment) at 8:15 and Canadian Ivey PMIs at 9:30 A.M.


Safe Trades and Successful Trading for the month ahead!

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.