A calm session ahead of a heavy week – North American session Market wrap for February 16

Today marked a calm open to what is expected to be a pivotal week packed with high-impact economic data.

The session was notably quieter than usual, with lower volatility across the board. Chinese markets are closed all week for the Lunar New Year — traditionally reducing liquidity in commodities — while US markets remained shut for Presidents Day, observed in honor of George Washington.

Despite muted price action in European equities, Japan was a notable performer (and not the best.)

The Nikkei 225 saw decent outflows after its historic rally into 2026, closing down 1.50%.

The Yen also weakened following a brief 20-minute meeting between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda – Traders interpreted the short encounter as a sign that meaningful fiscal-monetary coordination remains unlikely for now.

Only Oil remains under pressure ahead of the talks ongoing in Geneva between Iran top diplomats and the US on the nuclear issue.

Don't expect today’s muted to be representative of what lies ahead. The next session brings German and Canadian CPI, UK employment data, Japan’s trade figures, and — most notably — the Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision (alongside this evening’s RBA minutes).

Kiwi traders will be especially attentive, as the meeting marks the debut of Governor Anna Breman. Her tone and communication style will shape first impressions at the start of her five-year term.