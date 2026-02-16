A calm session ahead of a heavy week – North American session Market wrap for February 16

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for February 16
Today marked a calm open to what is expected to be a pivotal week packed with high-impact economic data.
The session was notably quieter than usual, with lower volatility across the board. Chinese markets are closed all week for the Lunar New Year — traditionally reducing liquidity in commodities — while US markets remained shut for Presidents Day, observed in honor of George Washington.
Despite muted price action in European equities, Japan was a notable performer (and not the best.)
The Nikkei 225 saw decent outflows after its historic rally into 2026, closing down 1.50%.
The Yen also weakened following a brief 20-minute meeting between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda – Traders interpreted the short encounter as a sign that meaningful fiscal-monetary coordination remains unlikely for now.
Only Oil remains under pressure ahead of the talks ongoing in Geneva between Iran top diplomats and the US on the nuclear issue.
Don't expect today’s muted to be representative of what lies ahead. The next session brings German and Canadian CPI, UK employment data, Japan’s trade figures, and — most notably — the Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision (alongside this evening’s RBA minutes).
Kiwi traders will be especially attentive, as the meeting marks the debut of Governor Anna Breman. Her tone and communication style will shape first impressions at the start of her five-year term.
Cross-Assets Daily Performance
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, February 16, 2026 – Source: TradingView
A very dull Monday as can be seen with the very low volatility throughout today's action – But as said in the introduction, don't expect such calm flows ahead!
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
Currency Performance, February 16, 2026 – Source: OANDA Labs
Yen was the only notable performer of the session, to the downside, while other FX currencies remained muted – This will be a key week for forex traders however, so it could be wise to prepare some scenarios!
Australian Dollar traders will be on deck tonight with the RBA Minutes at 19:30 ET!
A look at Economic data releasing throughout tonight and tomorrow's sessions
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar.
The calendar is packed tomorrow, get ready for the action!
Safe Trades!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2026 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.