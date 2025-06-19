Market recap for the North American session - June 19

Log in to today’s North American session Recap for June 19

Today's session was once again filled with headlines about the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict and despite US markets were closed, US Oil broke its week-old highs shortly before retracting – The energy commodity is still up close to 1%.



Today's flows have been particular with subdued volume in the North-American session, as sentiment continued to degrade.



The White House stated in their ongoing Press Briefing that President Trump would take a decision about the US Involvement in the conflict within the next two weeks.



European markets saw 2 Rate Decisions:

The first for the Swiss National Bank, who cut their main Rate to 0% announcing the potential return to negative rates.

The second with the Bank of England that held their main rates around 4.25% despite a few negative data points. BoE speakers mentioned an inflation that is still too high and that they still have some margin.



The more pessimistic sentiment dragged on Stock Indices around the globe and US Futures (Futures market closed at 1:30 PM) were not left out with most indices closing down about 1%.