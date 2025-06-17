Market recap for the North American session - June 17

Log in to today’s North American session Recap for June 17.

Today's session has seen a major reversal in sentiment, with headlines about the US potentially entering the conflict between Israel and Iran. US Presient Trump left the ongoing G7 meeting and went back to Washington.



Oil rallied by $3.5 as markets are re-taking what they gave yesterday. The energy commodity is trading around $75 – ~$1 from levels attained as the war headlines hit the markets on Thursday evening.



The VIX is higher by 10% and Equity Indices down shy of 0.5% on the session and the S&P 500 is back below the 6,000 Key mark.



Gold is also a surprise performer today as it finishes close to unchanged but down small despite the more dramatic mood in markets, with the US 30-Year bond grabbing its seat.

The 30-Year Bonds are up close to 1% on the day.