Market recap for the North American session - June 16

The Crypto market has been enjoying from the positive sentiment around markets, with the Bitcoin and Ethereum respectively up 3% and 4.40%. Even with what seemed like strong selloffs, cryptocurrencies are consolidating at their highs and ETFs are not seeing many outflows – For now the picture is looking solid for this market.

Industrial metals haven't moved much with Copper still consolidating in a tight range and Platinum retesting last week highs, having corrected a bit. Silver is unchanged on the day.



Oil and Gold have been the laggers of the session even though both commodities are trading above the previous week's ranges. Any major rally in these two assets will surely be accompanied with accrued volatility in other products, keep an eye on their prices.

A further selloff would confirm that the conflict is priced in, though things may always change.