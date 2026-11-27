Referenced assets
- The ECB unanimously held the deposit rate at 2.50% in October, although a sizeable group of Governing Council members was already prepared to support a hike.
- Eurozone headline inflation rose to 4.0% in October, while core inflation climbed to 2.6%, slightly above expectations. Producer price inflation accelerated to 11.1% in September.
- Overnight index swaps priced in a 94.4% implied probability of a 25-basis-point hike on December 17, with about 59 basis points of cumulative tightening priced in by October 2027.
A unanimous hold left room for a December move
The minutes of the ECB’s October meeting struck a hawkish tone. The Governing Council unanimously agreed to keep interest rates unchanged, although a sizeable group of members was ready to back a hike at that meeting. For those policymakers, the deterioration in the inflation outlook had already made a case for further tightening. The remaining question was when to move.
All Governing Council members saw inflation risks as tilted to the upside. The discussion also pointed to a greater risk of second-round effects. If workers seek higher pay to compensate for rising prices and businesses pass those wage costs on to customers, inflation could remain above the ECB’s 2% target even in 2028. Some members also noted that the 2.50% deposit rate was still within the estimated range for the neutral rate, suggesting that current policy may be providing only limited restraint.
Headline and core inflation both picked up in October
Eurozone headline HICP inflation rose to 4.0% year on year in October from 3.8% in September, matching expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.5%, above the 0.4% forecast, following a 0.6% increase in September. Core inflation climbed to 2.6% year on year from 2.5%, exceeding the 2.5% forecast. The monthly core reading accelerated to 0.3% from 0.2%, in line with expectations.
Price pressures also intensified at the producer level. Eurozone producer prices rose 11.1% year on year in September, up from 8.3% and above the 10.9% forecast. The monthly increase was 2.5%, in line with expectations and up from 2.0% previously. How much of that increase reaches consumers will depend on firms’ ability to pass on higher costs. The rise in core inflation gives the ECB a more direct reason to watch whether consumer price pressures are becoming more persistent.
Contributions to Eurozone HICP YoY % NSA, source: Bloomberg
Swaps price in a December hike and further tightening in 2027
Bloomberg’s WIRP snapshot for November 27 showed overnight index swaps pricing in 23.6 basis points of tightening by the December 17 meeting, equivalent to a 94.4% implied probability of a standard 25-basis-point hike. Such a move would take the ECB’s deposit rate to 2.75%. The 2.681% figure shown in WIRP is the implied overnight rate, measured against a current effective overnight rate of 2.445%.
The swap curve points to gradual tightening beyond December. It prices in about 42 basis points of cumulative tightening by March 2027, 53 basis points by June and 59 basis points by October. That amounts to roughly 2.3 standard quarter-point hikes in total from current levels, including the move priced in for December.
World Interest Rate Probability, Overnight Index Swap, Eurozone, source: Bloomberg
The December projections will shape guidance for 2027
The minutes suggest that another increase is likely unless the inflation outlook improves materially. The Governing Council’s preference for gradual tightening leaves policymakers room to reassess after each move. The December decision will draw on fresh inflation readings, evidence from wage negotiations and new staff projections that will extend to 2029 for the first time.
With a December hike already almost fully priced in, the stronger market reaction may come from what the ECB signals about 2027. Projections showing inflation above target for longer, or wage settlements pointing to persistent cost pressures, could lead traders to price in a faster pace of tightening. A more favourable inflation outlook could soften expectations for further hikes even if the ECB raises rates in December.
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