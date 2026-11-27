The minutes of the ECB’s October meeting struck a hawkish tone. The Governing Council unanimously agreed to keep interest rates unchanged, although a sizeable group of members was ready to back a hike at that meeting. For those policymakers, the deterioration in the inflation outlook had already made a case for further tightening. The remaining question was when to move.

All Governing Council members saw inflation risks as tilted to the upside. The discussion also pointed to a greater risk of second-round effects. If workers seek higher pay to compensate for rising prices and businesses pass those wage costs on to customers, inflation could remain above the ECB’s 2% target even in 2028. Some members also noted that the 2.50% deposit rate was still within the estimated range for the neutral rate, suggesting that current policy may be providing only limited restraint.