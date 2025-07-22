Gold's (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Will Gold Gain Acceptance Above the $3400/oz Handle?

Gold prices have benefitted this week as trade tensions remain front and center especially between the US and EU. Trade tensions between the U.S. and the EU have grown as the EU plans new measures to counter tariffs threatened by President Trump.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Trump has raised the proposed baseline tariff rate to 15-20%, up from the previously mentioned 10%. This change disrupted the EU’s plans, which were based on a 10% tariff rate.

In response, Germany, along with France and other European countries, has taken a tougher stance against the U.S. A German official reportedly said, “If they want war, they will get war.” If no trade deal is reached before the August deadline, tensions could worsen and disrupt global trade.

If these tensions do not come to a positive conclusion that could be the catalyst Gold prices need for acceptance above the $3400/oz mark.