Gold's (XAU/USD) Next Move: Awaiting Catalyst Amidst Choppy Markets and Strong US Dollar

Gold prices faced selling pressure yesterday as the US Dollar enjoyed its best day in a month.The lack of geopolitical risk of late means that the precious metal may once again be more susceptible to US Dollar moves in the near future.

Gold prices had been running more on safe haven appeal this year, although US dollar weakness did aid its rally. However there have been times where Gold shrugged off US Dollar strength and continued to rise due to rising geopolitical risks.

The US Dollar could continue to strengthen in the months ahead as tariff impacts will finally be felt across the globe as the August deadline approaches. The full impact of tariffs on inflation will become clearer over the next three months. Should inflation continue to rise moving forward, it will be harder for markets to justify expecting a rate cut in September unless job data takes a sharp downturn.