Gold (XAU/USD) Surges Beyond $3200/oz on Weak US Data, DXY Slips

The retail sales data does show that tariff impacts have for now been largely avoided thanks to pre-emptive buying in March. The PPI figure points to companies absorbing cost-related shocks for now, whether this will continue remains to be seen.

The concern is the drop in the retail sales figure which suggests that the pre-emptive buying has disappeared quickly which could be a sign of things to come.

US small businesses are getting more pessimistic about the economy:

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index declined 1.6 points in April, to 95.8, its lowest since October 2024. 6 of the 10 index components decreased, with expected business conditions having the most negative contribution.Over the last 4 months, the index has fallen 9.3 points, the sharpest drop since the 2020 pandemic.

At the same time, the share of small firms expecting better business conditions 6 months from now has plummeted 37 percentage points, to 15%, the lowest since October 2024.

This in part aided the push by Gold beyond the $3200/oz mark and could be the catalyst for a deeper recovery.