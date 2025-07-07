Gold (XAU/USD) Slips 1% and Flirts with $3300/oz Support

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has seen a bit of an improvement with USD demand rising slightly on tariff hopes. Positive developments on the trade deal front may help the US Dollar regain some of its shine and thus weigh on Gold prices.

Stronger Jobs data last week has also kept the US Dollar supported with markets continuing to price in a 95% probability of no rate cut at this month's FOMC meeting. Markets are still eyeing cuts this year as President Trump also ramped up his rhetoric with regard to the Fed and the lack of movement on rates.

For now though, markets are pricing in around a 67.4 percent chance of a 25bps rate cut in September. The data comes courtesy of the LSEG workspace central bank watch is still pricing in two rate cuts this year.