OANDA Group
CFXS
Newsletter
Open hamburger menu

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Technical Outlook: $4000/oz Holds Firm as FOMC Minutes and Labor Data Releases Lie Ahead

Gold_Bars
Zain Vawda
By  Zain Vawda

18 November 2025 at 20:07 UTC

Most Read: NVIDIA (NVDA) Q3 2025 Earnings Preview: Navigating the AI Stress Test

Gold prices have had a topsy turvy start to the week but the $4000/oz handle has held firm. Bulls have returned and price has bounced off the confluence area at $4000 but needs acceptance above the $4100/oz handle for the rally to gather steam.

The question on the minds of market participants is whether or not Gold bulls will remain in control after the Fed minutes release and Labor data on Thursday?

Technical Outlook - Gold (XAU/USD)

Looking at the four-hour chart below, the technical picture is interesting.

Having bounced off the ascending trendline which lined up with the $4000/oz handle, Gold broke above the 100-day MA and is now testing the descending trendline drawn from the November 13 high around $4245/oz.

A break of the descending trendline and the 50-day MA around the $4096/oz handle could open up a potential rally toward the previous descending trendline touch at $4212/oz.

Of course there is a resistance area around the $4150/oz handle which could prove to be a stumbling block but bulls may be emboldened or if not will be eyeing US labor data and the Fed minutes as a potential catalyst.

To keep the bullish momentum going, the 100-day MA at 4041 is now a crucial near-term support area. If this area holds, it should bode well for bullish momentum.

Gold (XAU/USD) Four-Hour Chart, November 18, 2025

XAUUSD_2025-11-18_20-06-25
Source: TradingView (click to enlarge)

Market Dynamics and Data Releases

The price of Gold (XAU/USD) has appeared relatively unaffected by the moves in the US Dollar Index of late. However, this does not mean that correlation is no longer something to keep an eye on.

This week's Fed minutes and Labor data releases will play a major role in rate cut expectations which will impact market sentiment and the US Dollar Index. This in turn will play a major role in the movement of Gold prices moving forward.

The aggressive repricing of rate cut probabilities for the Feds December meeting (93.7% probability a month ago vs 51.1% probability at present) has kept Gold gains in check.

2025-11-18 19_58_23-Greenshot
Source: CME FedWatch Tool

However, a weak print on the labor data front could see rate cut expectations spike and thus propel Gold higher once more.

Markets already know broadly what to expect from the Fed minutes release as it was Fed Chair Powell's tone and the 10-2 vote split at the Fed's October meeting that kickstarted the hawkish repricing of rate cut expectations.

Thus the event could be sidelined by market participants in favor of Thursday's labor data release.

2025-11-18 20_05_50-Settings
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar. (click to enlarge)

Be nimble and trade safe.

Follow Zain on Twitter/X for Additional Market News and Insights @zvawda

Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.

About the Author

Zain Vawda

Zain Vawda

Market Analyst

Zain is an experienced financial markets analyst and educator with a rich tapestry of experience in the world of retail forex, economics, and market analysis. Initially starting out in a sales and business development role, his passion for economics and technical analysis propelled him towards a career as an analyst.

He has spent the last 3 years in an analyst role honing his skills across various financial domains, including technical analysis, economic data interpretation, price action strategies, and analyzing the geopolitical impacts on global markets. Currently, Zain is advancing in obtaining his Capital Markets & Security Analyst (CMSA) designation through the Corporate Finance Institute (CFI), where he has completed modules in fixed income fundamentals, portfolio management fundamentals, equity market fundamentals, introduction to capital markets, and derivative fundamentals.

He is also a regular guest on radio and television programs in South Africa, providing insight into global markets and the economy. Additionally, he has contributed to the development of a financial markets course approved by BankSeta (Banking Sector Education and Training Authority) at NQF level 6 in South Africa.