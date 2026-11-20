Referenced assets
- Gold has lost around 15% from its early November peak. Silver has fallen by a similar amount since last Friday.
- Silver’s faster decline lifted the gold-to-silver ratio to about 85, its highest level in more than a year.
- Higher US yields, a stronger dollar and expectations of further Fed rate hikes drove the initial sell-off. Gold fell faster even as those pressures eased.
- The relative strength index has dropped deep into oversold territory for both metals, increasing the scope for a short-term rebound.
- Lower prices are drawing physical buyers in China and India, while ETF flows will show whether investment demand is also improving.
Gold’s decline accelerates as the dollar steadies
The initial sell-off in gold followed a familiar pattern. US Treasury yields rose, the dollar strengthened and hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials led investors to price in further rate hikes. Higher yields increased the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest. A stronger dollar added pressure by making gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies.
Over the past few days, Treasury yields gave back some of their gains, the dollar steadied and expectations for Fed policy changed little. Gold’s decline nevertheless accelerated. One possible explanation is that another round of losses in technology stocks prompted investors to sell bullion to raise cash. Investors who need liquidity can sell gold alongside equities, even when the broader market mood would ordinarily favour demand for safe-haven assets. That may help explain why the latest leg of the sell-off was so sharp.
Gold and silver slide as the US 10-Year treasury yield hovers near 5%, source: OANDA Tradingview
Silver underperforms as the gold-to-silver ratio climbs
Silver fell to just above $41 an ounce overnight. It lost roughly as much in less than a week as gold did in nearly two weeks. That pushed the gold-to-silver ratio to around 85, meaning one ounce of gold bought about 85 ounces of silver, the most in more than a year.
The ratio is worth watching if prices begin to recover. A decline from these levels would mean silver is regaining ground against gold. If both metals rebound while the ratio remains elevated, gold would still be leading the recovery.
Oversold RSI flags room for a short-term rebound
The relative strength index, or RSI, has fallen deep into oversold territory for both metals. The indicator measures the strength of recent price moves, and the low readings reflect how persistent the selling has been. Similar episodes have often preceded short-term rebounds as selling pressure faded. The RSI can stay oversold during a sustained decline, so the first indication of stabilisation would come from prices themselves, for example if another round of selling fails to produce fresh lows.
The macro backdrop will also matter. A rebound would have a better chance of gaining traction if the dollar and Treasury yields stay below their recent highs and investors hold off on pricing in more Fed tightening. Renewed gains in yields or the dollar could limit the recovery, especially if the market starts to expect a larger cumulative increase in US rates.
Relative strength index (RSI), gold and silver price (spot), source: Bloomberg
Asian physical demand firms as ETF flows come into Focus
The sell-off is already drawing physical buyers in China and India. Local gold premiums in India roughly doubled over the past week amid wedding-season demand, while premiums in China traded around $10 an ounce. Those premiums measure how much local buyers are paying above the international benchmark. Their rise as global prices fall suggests that lower prices are bringing some buyers back into the market.
ETF flows will offer a read on whether financial investors are responding in the same way. Fresh inflows would show that investors are willing to rebuild exposure after the sell-off and could help sustain a rebound. Continued redemptions could keep prices under pressure, particularly if investors are still cutting positions to free up cash. The strongest sign of a more durable recovery would be an improvement in ETF flows alongside firmer physical demand and a stabilisation in US yields and the dollar.
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