The initial sell-off in gold followed a familiar pattern. US Treasury yields rose, the dollar strengthened and hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials led investors to price in further rate hikes. Higher yields increased the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest. A stronger dollar added pressure by making gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Over the past few days, Treasury yields gave back some of their gains, the dollar steadied and expectations for Fed policy changed little. Gold’s decline nevertheless accelerated. One possible explanation is that another round of losses in technology stocks prompted investors to sell bullion to raise cash. Investors who need liquidity can sell gold alongside equities, even when the broader market mood would ordinarily favour demand for safe-haven assets. That may help explain why the latest leg of the sell-off was so sharp.