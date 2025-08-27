Nvidia releases earnings and getting ready for the monthly US GDP release – Market wrap for the North American session - August 27

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for August 27

One of the main subjects around (muted) Markets in this end of August is the challenge of the FED's Independence, supporting metals and leaving a sense of uncertainty all around.



I suggest you to read this very nice piece on the subject. Our most recent article on Silver and metals also explore these views in detail.



Nvidia have released their earnings with a $1.05 EPS beating expectations, however Nasdaq futures have corrected further since the release – pretty surprising, Markets might have expected even more.



Sell the news on earnings beats are not very good signs for future outlooks so keep an eye on this, Tech stocks are still seeing some relative outflows towards more defensive stocks.



Nonetheless, Participants are still awaiting for September to move their pieces further and bring back some volatility to Markets – The biggest date to note in your calendars is September 5th, the next Non-Farm Payrolls report.



Don't forget to log in to our monthly NFP previews.

In other news, one of Donald Trump's companies is moving further with the idea to buy cryptocurrencies, leading to another decent rally in Altcoins (Solana just hit $210 but some profit taking is currently going on).