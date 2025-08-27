Nvidia releases earnings and getting ready for the monthly US GDP release – Market wrap for the North American session - August 27

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for August 27
One of the main subjects around (muted) Markets in this end of August is the challenge of the FED's Independence, supporting metals and leaving a sense of uncertainty all around.
I suggest you to read this very nice piece on the subject. Our most recent article on Silver and metals also explore these views in detail.
Nvidia have released their earnings with a $1.05 EPS beating expectations, however Nasdaq futures have corrected further since the release – pretty surprising, Markets might have expected even more.
Sell the news on earnings beats are not very good signs for future outlooks so keep an eye on this, Tech stocks are still seeing some relative outflows towards more defensive stocks.
Nonetheless, Participants are still awaiting for September to move their pieces further and bring back some volatility to Markets – The biggest date to note in your calendars is September 5th, the next Non-Farm Payrolls report.
Don't forget to log in to our monthly NFP previews.
In other news, one of Donald Trump's companies is moving further with the idea to buy cryptocurrencies, leading to another decent rally in Altcoins (Solana just hit $210 but some profit taking is currently going on).
Cross-Assets Daily Performance
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, August 27, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Volatility is still very subdued with most of the most traded assets hanging around unchanged in today's session.
Volatility should rise a bit towards the rest of the week with the upcoming data.
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
Currency Performance, August 27 – Source: OANDA Labs
The US Dollar had started the day being the strongest of majors, but since reaching the highs of its ongoing consolidation (mentioned in our NA Mid-Week markets update), the Greenback shot back down.
The Canadian Dollar however is shining bright today, and ironically enough, Sellers have brought back the pair below the 1.38130 level held by bulls – USDCAD is now back into its previous month's range (a detailed piece on the NA currency coming up tomorrow).
A look at Economic data releasing in tomorrow's session
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar.
(Much awaited) volatility should make a slight comeback tomorrow with the Monthly GDP releases for both the US and Canada.
Expectations are for a 3.1% Annualized US release. Also, don't forget the weekly Jobless claims.
Elsewhere, this evening Australian Dollar traders will be awaiting Private Consumption Expenditure data, releasing at 21:30 and contributing to the RBA outlook for future cuts.
The evening will see a few key events including a speech from FED's Waller (very influential) at 18:00 and the Japanese Tokyo CPI release (the most important of the 2 CPI releases)
Safe Trades!
