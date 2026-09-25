Geopolitics, inflation and central banks set the direction for markets

The outlook for the world’s largest economies remains mixed. In China, strong exports are not enough to fully offset structural problems. Unresolved difficulties in construction and the property market continue to constrain domestic demand and business investment. The economy therefore remains heavily dependent on exports, leaving it more exposed to trade tensions and technology restrictions.

The US economy has proved relatively resilient to the effects of the war with Iran. Investment linked to artificial intelligence remains an important source of support, driving spending on data centres, semiconductors and energy infrastructure. US GDP could grow by 2.4% in 2026 and 2.3% in 2027.

Inflation remains a concern, staying well above the Federal Reserve’s target. A meaningful easing in price pressures may not come until the spring. The Fed responded to the increased inflation risk by raising interest rates by 25 basis points in September. One more increase is likely before the end of 2026, while the first and only cut may come as late as the end of 2027.