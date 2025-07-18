GBP/USD Update: GBPUSD Rises with Key Resistance Levels Ahead

The pullback which took place following the highs printed on July 1 were largely driven by developments in the UK, with fiscal concerns coming to the fore and renewed dovishness from the Bank of England.

This week’s UK data has strengthened the case for fewer rate cuts, thanks to stronger-than-expected inflation (CPI) and solid labor market numbers.

However, this was not enough to alter rate cut expectations ahead of the next Bank of England (BoE) meeting on August 7. Markets are still expecting almost one full 25 basis point rate cut and a total of nearly 50 basis points of easing by December, based on LSEG data.

Implied BoE Rate Cuts Through December 2025