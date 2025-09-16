GBP/USD Technical: Sterling rallied to a new 4-week high, eyeing next resistance at 1.3715/3750 as FOMC looms

This is a follow-up analysis and a timely update of our prior publication, “GBP/USD Technical: Corrective decline ended, potential bullish reversal in progress for sterling”, published on 5 September 2025.

The price actions of the sterling have staged the expected recovery against the US dollar, as the GBP/USD has rallied by 1.2% and almost hit the lower limit of our highlighted resistance zone of 1.3650/1.3680 (printed an intraday high of 1.3645 on Tuesday, 16 September 2025, at the time of writing).