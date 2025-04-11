GBP/USD peaks above 1.3000 on UK GDP beat, DXY breaks psychological 100.00 barrier

Monthly GDP data can be more noise than an accurate indicator. Last year, two strong months made up most of the growth in 2024, which seems unrealistic.

That said, the latest figures suggest there might be too much pessimism about the near-term outlook. Tariffs are a challenge, but their impact on UK producers is less direct. Instead, they could affect the UK through their effect on the US economy.

If US demand drops, it will eventually impact the UK. However, for now, the UK government’s big spending increase this year might provide some stability. Despite talk of spending cuts, real departmental spending is set to rise by 4% next year. Much of this will go towards wages, which should help support the economy.

Next week is a big week for the UK, with wage data and inflation data on the agenda. Jobs data will be key in the coming months and next week will provide market participants with another glimpse at the data.

In response to the data, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer called the GDP data ‘encouraging’. The response from markets saw traders trim BoE bets after the data, with 85bps more cuts expected in 2025.