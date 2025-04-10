Bitcoin (BTC/USD) surrenders $80000 support amid tariff induced volatility, capital inflows ground to a halt

Bitcoin falls below $80,000 amid tariff volatility and slowed capital inflows.

Historical data suggests recent rallies may be bear market rebounds, not trend reversals.

ETF outflows and declining realized capital changes indicate bearish pressure.

Technical analysis shows BTC/USD remains in a bearish trend.

Bitcoin prices were not spared when President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs set shockwaves through global markets. The policy has been put on hold for a majority of countries, but the ongoing China-US stalemate has kept volatility high and market participants on edge.

Bitcoin rose around 6.6% on Wednesday to trade back above the psychological $80000 handle as President Trump announced a pause to tariffs. The announcement was a 90-day pause on new tariffs for more than 75 countries, except China, has been announced. Investors saw this as a hopeful sign that the tariff increases might slow down for now. However, President Trump raised tariffs on China to 125%, showing that the trade fight between the two largest economies is far from over.

The question is whether this is another false dawn and new lower high or are we in for another bullish rally? Let us take a look at a few signs that may shed some light on Bitcoin's next potential move.