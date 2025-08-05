GBPUSD outlook ahead of Thursday's Bank of England rate decision

Buyers are trying to push the pair towards the 4H 50-period Moving Average but seem to find some lack of conviction at the 1.33 psychological level.



The support and resistance levels, drawn in our previous Bank of England June-meeting analysis have held very strongly (for now), with the pair finding some dip buyers at the previous S3 level (currently S2 – see the prices below).



Breaking the most recent lows point to a resumption of the bearish trend and this would see the Pound giving back more of its early 2025 gains.

In the meantime, look at the reactions to the 50-period MA (currently at 1.3328); any break higher will test the key 1.34 pivot, a major level for bull/bear strength.



Levels to watch for the pair:



Resistance Levels

4H MA 50 1.3328

2024 Highs turned Pivot/Resistance 1.34 Zone

Previous Pivot Now Resistance 1.3470

Main Resistance 2 1.36

Daily Support Levels

Support 1 1.3260-1.33

Support 2 1.3170 - 1.31850 – Most recent lows 1.3140

Most recent lows 1.3140 S3 at 1.30 Zone (+/- 300 pips)

A lack of conclusive price action does not warrant many reasons to look at smaller timeframes, with the pair stuck in a 500 pip range between 1.3260 (lows) to 1.33150 (highs).



Trade the pair with caution in the waiting of the rate decision.



Safe Trades!