GBP slides as UK inflation comes in line – Preparing for Bank of England rate decision

The Forex currency board is showing some undoing of yesterday’s action that had given a decent rebound in the US Dollar versus other currencies. However, that correction was insufficient for GBP bulls to push the Sterling back to its weekly highs.

The Pound has dropped as UK Inflation data comes in line, shy of a slight miss on the Core Inflation. Markets were moved by some major geopolitical shifts and that hasn't led to much appreciation for the GBP.



As a reminder, Markets will see the release of the Bank of England rate decision at 7:00 A.M. with close to 10% chance of a cut priced in – BoE Speakers haven't hinted towards more cuts until the latter part of Summer 2025. Also, don't forget the upcoming FED Rate decision at 14:00 P.M. E.T today!