GBP/USD Forecast: PPI Ignites USD Bulls, Can it Last?

The report shows that companies are passing tariff costs onto customers. The reason this has not yet been felt by consumers or reflected in the CPI could be two fold. It could be that the costs have not filtered through on the consumer side yet and we will see an uptick in the months ahead. The other reason could be that the increases here could be offset by declines in other areas when calculating the CPI number.

Either way, today's data adds a new dimension to discussions and comments yesterday by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent who said companies are absorbing the tariffs. For more on this, read US Dollar Index (DXY) at Risk of Freefall. Key Confluence Level In Play

Additional data boosted the Dollar, as Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending August 9 came in at 224K, better than the forecast of 228K and the previous 226K. Continuing Claims, which had raised concerns about a slowing job market, dropped slightly from 1.964 million to 1.953 million.