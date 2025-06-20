GBPJPY approaches the top of its range – currency pair review

Japan is also seeing strong inflation prints, with the latest report released yesterday evening showing 3.7% inflation year-over-year instead of 3.6% expected.

Bank of Japan's Governor is still mentioning some recovery in the economy despite weakness, as the BoJ has been waiting to generate persistent inflation for more than 20 years now.

For JPY Traders, it is always interesting to stay in touch with the Japanese 2 Year Yields (JP02Y on TradingView) to spot if there is any imminent change in hike expectations.

The 2 Year Yield usually tracks the expected policy rate tightly.



