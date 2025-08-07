FTSE 100 Technical Outlook: Range Holds Firm as BOE Meeting Approaches

From a technical standpoint, the FTSE has been rangebound since July 23.

Having broken above crucial resistance at 9048 the index has held above this level with previous attempts to break lower met with significant buying pressure.

Such an example occurred on Friday last week and saw the index find support at the 200-day MA on the H2 chart.

Price is currently reston on the 100-day MA and attempts to push higher have thus far stalled.

Immediate resistance is at 9144 before the 9157 and 8183 handles come into focus.

Looking at the downside picture, support may be found at 9120 before 9082 and 9048 come into view.

FTSE 100 (UK100) H2 Chart, August 7, 2025